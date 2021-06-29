Chennai, Jun 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 4,512 new covid-19 cases, while the active cases dropped below the 40,000 mark.

The new infections pushed the caseload to 24,75,190 while the toll from the virus touched 32,506 with 118 new deaths, according to a government bulletin.

The deceased included 71 in government facilities,

Two passengers who returned by road from Andhra Pradesh added to the 4,512 new infections today.

With 6,013 patients getting discharged after treatment today, the total recoveries increased to 24,03,349, the bulletin said.

The active cases, including those in isolation, dropped to 39,335 from the 40,954 on Monday.

Coimbatore continued to top the new infections chart with 563 new cases and reported 12 fatalities on Tuesday, followed by Erode with 493 fresh cases and three deaths.

Salem saw 302 new cases and nine deaths due to the infection while Chennai reported 275 fresh infections and seven deaths.

Meanwhile, state minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said a whole genome sequencing lab will soon come up at the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University at Guindy here.

"The lab, which will become functional soon, will track mutation of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing covid-19," he told reporters here after a review with senior officials including the varsity's vice-chancellor Dr Sudha Seshayyan.

The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University has a nationally accredited microbiology and immunology lab for diagnosis and research on diseases such as chikungunya, dengue and leptospirosis.

It has been conducting the RT-PCR tests for covid-19, he said.

At present, Tamil Nadu sends samples to the Bengaluru- based Instem, which is part of the INSACOG (a consortium of labs that track the presence of variants in COVID-19 samples).PTI JSP SA SS

