Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 481 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to 8.43 lakh while the toll increased to 12,402 with six more fatalities.

The new cases include 146 from here, three from abroad and two from other states while the rest was scaterred across Tamil Nadu, a health department bulletin said.

The tally of 8.43 lakh plus cases covered 2,32,918 from the state capital. Five of the deceased had co-morbidities and one no chronic illness and the toll of 12,402 includes Chennai's 4,120.

Active cases stood at 4,294 with 490 patients getting discharged from various hospitals and in total 8,26,994 people have recovered so far.

As many as 55,755 samples were tested and cumulatively, over 1.65 crore specimens have been examined in 254 COVID-19 labs in the state.

