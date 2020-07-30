Chennai, July 30 (PTI) In a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, a total of 5,864 people tested positive on Thursday compared to around 7,000 in the last few days while the total infection count rose to 2,39,978.

The toll due to the disease shot up to 3,838 with 97 more deaths, a health department bulletin said. The state recorded 5,295 recoveries, taking the cumulative number of those discharged to 1,78,178. Active cases, including those in isolation, were 57,962. Testing of samples continued to remain high as 61,202 specimens were examined on Thursday, taking the total to 25,97,862 the bulletin said. Chennai saw 1,175 people contracting the contagion to touch an aggregate of 98,767.

On Monday, the state recorded an all-time high of 6,993 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by 6,962 on Tuesday and 6,426 cases on Wednesday.

