Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 805 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 8,23,986 and the death toll increased to 12,200 with 12 more fatalities.

The active cases dipped to 7,547 with 911 patients getting discharged and cumulatively 8,04,239 people have got cured, a Health department bulletin said. The newly infected people include one person each from Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka, 210 from Chennai and the rest were from other regions of the state.

The Tamil Nadu tally of 8.23 lakh plus cases includes the state capital's count of 2,27,145.

All the 12 people who died, including a 48-year old woman, had comorbidities.

Of the 12,200 fatalities, 4,038 were from here. As many as 64,364 samples were tested and in total 1,46,30,875 specimens have been examined in 242 COVID-19 labs of the state.PTI VGN SS

