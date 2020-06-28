Chennai, Jun 28 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported a record single day spike of 3,940 new coronavirus cases taking the overall tally in the state to 82,275, the Health department said.

The toll in the state went up to 1,079 with 54 deaths being reported today.

The total number of positive cases in the state climbed to 82,275 while those discharged went up to 45,537 with 1,443 people recovering after treatment, a bulletin from the Health department said.

Chennai accounted for 1,992 cases of the total infections reported today.

The number of active cases was at 35,656 cases, the bulletin said.PTI VIJ SS

