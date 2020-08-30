Chennai, Aug 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 6,495 fresh COVID cases taking the tally to 4,22,085 while 94 fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,231.

A new high of 83,250 samples (RT-PCR) were tested and cumulatively, 47,38,047 specimens have been examined.

Also Read | NEET And JEE 2020 Update: 17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Submits Letter to CJI SA Bobde, Seeks Directions to Postpone Entrance Exams in View of COVID-19.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai logged 1,249 and the rest was scattered across Tamil Nadu and the state capital accounted for 1,34,436 of the infections in the state tally of 4.22 lakh plus cases.

Those dead include 87 with co-morbidities and seven had no chronic illnesses, a Health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Justice Arun Mishra Declines Farewell Invitations by Supreme Court Bar Association And Confederation of Indian Bar Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

While 6,406 patients were discharged from various hospitals, 3,62,133 people recovered so far and the active cases stood at 52,721.

Tamil Nadu, which does only RT-PCR tests has 149 COVID labs of which 63 and 86 are in government and private health facilities respectively.PTI VGN SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)