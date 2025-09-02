Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 2 (ANI): A bomb threat email was received at the Trichy District Collector's Office on Tuesday morning from a sender under the name "Anil Subramanian." The email claimed that a bomb had been planted inside the office and would explode by 2 p.m, said the police.

Following this, officials at the Collector's Office alerted the police and bomb disposal squad. Bomb experts, along with sniffer dogs and detection equipment, carried out intensive searches across all department offices within the complex.

The search revealed that the threat was a hoax. Police have begun an investigation to identify the individual behind the bomb threat email. (ANI)

