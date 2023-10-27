Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister Udaynidhi Stalin on Friday participated in the Tirunelveli East and Central district youth team functionaries meeting, held to discuss the second state-level conference of the youth wing in Salem, later this year.

"Today we participated in the Tirunelveli East and Central district youth team functionaries meeting to coordinate the work for the second state conference of the youth team to be held on December 17," posted Udaynidhi on X.

"We visited the Salem conference from the proud paddy soil where the first state conference of @dmk_youthwing was held and addressed the youth team leaders to make the conference a place in history," he posted further.

A few months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Tamil Nadu will witness a massive state-level conference of the DMK's youth wing headed by its secretary and minister for youth welfare and sports development Udhayanidhi Stalin.

An announcement from the DMK headquarters said the second state-level conference of the youth wing will be held in Salem on December 17. The first conference was held 16 years ago on December 15, 2007.

Earlier this week, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin participated in a 'signature campaign' against the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) examination in Chennai.

The son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that DMK plans to get lakhs of signatures in 50 days against the NEET examination."DMK plans to get lakhs of signatures in 50 days against NEET," Stalin Junior said, adding that after getting signatures in this campaign, CM Stalin will write to the President explaining once again our stand against NEET.

With the number of cases of suicides among NEET aspirants rising, the Tamil Nadu government has been demanding to exempt the examination from the state.

During the signature campaign, Udhyanidhi said, "So far 22 lives have been lost due to NEET. Not only in Tamil Nadu, (but) in India (cases of) suicides are continuing. We have to put a full stop to this. So only (for this) we have started this signature campaign."

The exemption of NEET from the state has been a long pending demand of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

