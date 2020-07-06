Chennai, Jul 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu touched nearly 1.15 lakh on Monday as the daily count witnessed a slide with 3,827 fresh cases after posting over 4,000 new infections in the past four days.

As many as 61 people died of the virus and the toll stood at 1,571, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Facebook, WhatsApp Suspend User Info Requests From Hong Kong Govt: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

From July 2 to 5, Tamil Nadu posted 4,000 plus cases every day and Monday is the first day of less than 4,000 infections after a four day gap.

On July 1, the state recorded 3,882 cases and on June 30, it was 3,943.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Tata Sons Donates 20 Ambulances, 100 Ventilators And Rs 10 Crore to BMC For Setting Up Virus Infection Research Centre.

The total number of people who have tested positive till date is 1,14,978, of which Chennai accounted for 70,017.

While as many as 3,793 patients were discharged today, in total 66,571 people have recovered.

Active cases stood at 46,833, the bulletin said.

A total of 34,782 samples were tested today alone and 13,76,497 specimens have been examined so far. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)