Chennai, Apr 11 (PTI) The state-run Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Corporation would provide a large number of drone-based services and it has received orders for supply of drones to police and fire departments, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Monday informed the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Ponmudy said the Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Corporation (TNUAV) that was set up in January, would also provide a large number of drone based services apart from designing, manufacturing and trading in all types of drones.

The corporation has received orders for supply of 50 surveillance drones to Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, supply of 'delivery' drone to Coastal Security Group of Tamil Nadu Police and supply of larvicide sprayer drone to Greater Chennai Corporation, the Minister said.

In the policy note for his department (2022-23), the Minister said that drone-based services like agricultural pesticide spraying, monitoring, mapping, surveillance, search and rescue and volumetric analysis would be provided to the user departments.

The corporation, through its solutions/ service and products services to various agencies would generate employment opportunities in the state.

As of now, the TNUAV has deployed drones for Greater Chennai Corporation to spray larvicide on major water bodies of Chennai and supplied agriculture sprayer drone to Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Corporation on January 25, 2022.

The TNUAV was established in partnership with the Madras Institute of Technology, Anna University to cater to the drone-based needs of various departments of the government of Tamil Nadu. The corporation has been registered under the Companies Act as a 100 per cent government-owned private limited company.

The corporation's drone-based solutions and services include the areas of law enforcement, mining, revenue, municipal administration, urban development, water management, agriculture and allied sectors, disaster management, health, forestry, archaeology, GIS (Geographic Information System) and environmental studies.

