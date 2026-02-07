Noida, February 7: A late-night altercation outside a private bar in Noida escalated into violence after a dispute over dancing triggered a scuffle between bouncers and visitors, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred at Gardens Galleria Mall and was captured on camera, with clips quickly going viral on social media.

The footage shows chaotic scenes outside the Impulse bar, where several bouncers are seen dragging men, throwing them to the ground and repeatedly kicking and punching them as others attempt to intervene. According to police, the confrontation began when a group of visitors started dancing outside the bar, leading to an argument with security staff. Noida Harassment Video: 2 Men Harass Woman, Blow Kisses From SUV While Trailing Family’s Car; Arrested After Viral Clip Surfaces.

Bouncers Thrash Men Over Dancing Outside Bar, 7 Arrested

After receiving information, personnel from Sector-39 police station rushed to the spot and detained those involved. “In the concerned matter, a dispute broke out between some individuals over dancing outside a private bar. On receiving information, Sector-39 police took immediate action and arrested a total of seven persons from both sides involved in the incident. Legal proceedings are being initiated against them,” Noida Police said in a statement. Greater Noida: Security Guards Assault Zepto, Blinkit Riders at IITL Nimbus Express Parkview 2 After Argument, Video Goes Viral.

Police confirmed that seven people were arrested in connection with the clash and added that further action will be taken under relevant legal provisions. The viral videos sparked outrage online, with users questioning security practices at popular malls and demanding strict action against those responsible.

