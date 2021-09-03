Ahmedabad, Sep 3 (PTI) Hindutva leader Pravin Togadia on Friday demanded a ban on some Islamic organisations, which he claimed had over seven crore followers, to stop the "Talibanisation of the country".

Speaking to reporters, the president of Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) said Jammu and Kashmir was just 152 kilometres away from Afghanistan, where the Taliban has swept to power, and the Union Territory's restiveness could increase due to this major development in the neighbourhood.

He said the Centre must work towards enacting laws on the Uniform Civil Code as well as population control.

