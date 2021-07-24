Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 24 (ANI): World number 1 archer Deepika Kumari's father Shivnarayan Mahato, who operates a mini tempo to run his household, said that his vehicle has played a huge role in his daughter's journey to the Olympics.

Deepika Kumari is representing India in Tokyo Olympics being held in Japan. Her husband Atanu Das, an archer, is also representing the country in the Olympics.

Mahto said his daughter and son-in-law have been working hard to get medals for the country.

Speaking to ANI, Mahto said, "I am very happy for both of them. I pray to God that they make the nation proud. My best wishes with them that they bring gold medals."

Asked about whether he will continue to run his tempo, Mahto said, "No work is big or small. This tempo has a huge role in my daughter's journey and I will continue with this occupation. My children also encourage me."

Deepika Kumari's mother Geeta Mahato said, "We are very proud of our daughter and son-in-law. Both of them are competing in their respective categories. Hoping that they will clinch gold for the country."

The Archery Mixed Team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav on Saturday booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Archery Mixed Team Event.

The duo came from behind to defeat the Chinese Taipei duo of Lin Chia-En and Tang Chih-Chun in the pre-quarterfinals on Saturday.

Trailing 3-1 in the match, India made a stunning comeback to defeat Chinese Taipei 5-3 and in all likelihood, Deepika and Pravin will now face the team from South Korea in the quarterfinals.

Needing a perfect 10 to seal the deal in the deciding set, Deepika stepped up to the occasion and she registered what was needed for a win.

Earlier, Deepika Kumari secured Women's individual archery ranking round at 9th position after a good first-half display at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field in Tokyo on Friday. Deepika managed to stay in the top 10 in the qualification round with a total score of 663. (ANI)

