Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 10 (ANI): The total number of visitors to the Duare Sarkar or government at the doorstep camps crossed 2 crore on Saturday, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who thanked government officials for the success of the scheme.

West Bengal Chief Minister tweeted, "Happy to share that as of 4 pm today, the total number of visitors in Duare Sarkar camps has crossed 2 Crores! I once again congratulate and thank every single Government of West Bengal official for ensuring smooth door-step delivery of government services and benefits. Thanking all participants too!"

Elaborating the achievements of this scheme, Banerjee tweeted, "Almost 90 Lakh people across West Bengal received different kinds of services. This includes 62 Lakh beneficiaries under Swasthya Sathi, 7 Lakh beneficiaries who received SC/ST/OBC certificates and 4 Lakh beneficiaries who received assistance under Krishak Bandhu."

"Further, benefits of other Government of West Bengal schemes like Kanyashree, Rupashree, Khadya Sathi, Aikyashree, Shikshashree, Jai Johar, Taposhili Bandhu, Manabik etc were extended to lakhs of people. Everyone who applied for various services at the camps were also provided helping hands," she added.

On December 2, 2020, the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal launched a massive outreach programme named "Duare Sarkar" (Government at your doorstep) to make schemes of the state government more accessible to the public.

Duare Sarkar aims to bring 11 schemes of the state government, including Swastha Sathi (health scheme), Khadya Sathi (public food distribution scheme), Jai Johar and Kanyashree (a cash transfer scheme aimed at retaining girls in schools and preventing their early marriage) to the doorsteps of the people. (ANI)

