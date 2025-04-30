Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 30 (ANI): A week after the Pahalgam attack, tourists were seen returning to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Tourists in Srinagar were found enjoying 'Shikara' rides at Dal Lake.

A tourist from Chandigarh said, "Kashmir is heaven. The people here are really helpful. Everyone should visit Kashmir at least once in their lifetime."

Another tourist, Rahul, said that he had planned a visit to Srinagar around 3 months ago. Despite the Pahalgam attack, he didn't change the plan.

"I have come from Bengaluru. We took a tour of Srinagar...there is no problem, it is safe...we have come here for 10 days, we made the plan 3 months ago, we didn't cancel it," he said.

Earlier this week, foreign and domestic tourists strolled through the town, bringing a sense of normalcy and hope back to the region.

Croatian and Serbian tourists were seen exploring the streets of Pahalgam, entirely at ease. Holding nothing back, they expressed their admiration for Kashmir's unmatched beauty and its warm people.

Ljiljana from Croatia, while speaking to ANI, said, "We are coming from Croatia and we are now 3 or 4 days here. We feel very safe, and your country is truly beautiful. We don't have any problem staying here. Kashmir is beautiful, very beautiful. It's very nice, your country is different. We are very, very satisfied with your nature, and people are very kind. We are happy here. We are all 12 people, including two from Serbia and the others from Croatia."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting. The meeting took place days after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on April 23, following the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

The government has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment. (ANI)

