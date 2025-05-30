New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted the people of Goa on their statehood day and stressed on preserving the state's culture and heritage by adopting sustainable tourism practices and supporting local communities.

Goa, which was a part of the Union Territory of Goa, Daman and Diu, was accorded statehood on this day in 1987.

"Warm greetings to the people of Goa on Statehood Day! Goa's rich cultural heritage, beautiful beaches, warm hospitality and several other attractions continue to draw visitors from across the world," Murmu said in a post on X.

Tourists and residents should come together to preserve Goa's culture and heritage by adopting sustainable tourism practices and supporting local communities, she said.

"May the state of Goa continue to thrive and contribute to the making of Viksit Bharat," the president said.

