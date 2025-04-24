Agartala, Apr 24 (PTI) Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha on Thursday urged state chief secretary J K Sinha to solve flood management problem in two bordering sub-divisions of Kailashahar and Belonia.

While reconstruction work of an elevated embankment by Bangladesh has been stalled due to opposition of BSF in Kailashahar of Unakoti district, Dhaka has almost reconstructed a high-rise embankment to control flood triggering panic among Indian villagers in South Tripura's Belonia.

In a letter addressed to the chief secretary, the TPCC president said the Centre and the state government woke up after Congress MLA Birajit Sinha raised Bangladesh's move to reconstruct an elevated embankment at Kailashahar during the Budget session of the Assembly.

"In Belonia, the state government sent an official after the villagers raised concerns over embankment reconstruction by Bangladesh. Recently, a spell shower has inundated low-lying areas of Belonia. It is a fact, that the state government gives less importance on the issues related to the villagers living in the border areas," Saha said.

He alleged both the central and state governments have shown indifference towards the critical issues affecting the people living in the bordering areas.

Saha also asked if the Union Home Minister was informed about these international border issues.

" I request you to solve the problem related to embankment construction in Kailashahar and Belonia be solved before the onset of monsoon," he stated in the letter.

