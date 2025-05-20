Bhubaneswar, May 20 (PTI) Members of several trade unions held a demonstration in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday over a host of demands that included scrapping the labour codes and a hike in the minimum wages.

Ten central trade unions, including the INTUC, CITU and AICCTU, participated in the demonstration, raising slogans against the "anti-labour" policies of the Centre.

AIUTUC leader Purna Behera alleged the Centre has failed to control inflation and the rate of unemployment.

"The government should take effective steps to control the prices of essential commodities. Farmers should be given a guaranteed selling price for their produce. The minimum support price should be 50 per cent more than the expenses incurred," said AICCTU leader Radhakanta Sethi.

Another leader said the Centre was aggressively pushing the implementation of labour codes, increasing working hours and curbing the union rights of workers.

Following the demonstration, a delegation of the trade unions submitted a memorandum to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati regarding their demands.

