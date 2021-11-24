Etah (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old trader from Muzaffarnagar was found under mysterious circumstances in a hotel here on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Abhay Arora (25).

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin True Example of Public-Private Partnership, Says ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava.

The crystal trader had come here on Monday for some business-related work and was staying in a hotel on the Agra-Etah road under Kotwali Police Station, they said.

The hotel staff informed the police and the body was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Also Read | Noida International Airport to Bring Up to Rs 35,000 Crore in Investment, One Lakh Jobs, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Circle Officer (City) Kalu Singh said prima facie, it does not seem to be a case of murder.

The family members have been informed, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)