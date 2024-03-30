By Hemanta Kumar Nath

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 30 (ANI): With the Lok Sabha elections and the Rongali Bihu just around the corner, there has been a surge in demand for the traditional Assamese Gamosa, one of the state's most recognisable cultural symbols.

The surge in demand for the hand-woven Gamosa has come as a ray of hope for the weavers, as it will boost their incomes.

Given the rise in demand, the artisans and weavers are completely occupied with making the handloom Gamosa in Guwahati and other parts of the state.

The traditional Assamese Gamosa received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2017 under the Geographical Indication of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999.

The Lok Sabha polls for 14 seats in Assam will be held in three phases starting on April 19 and the Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, will be celebrated across the state in mid-April.

Jonali Kalita, a woman weaver from the Panbari area on the outskirts of Guwahati, told ANI that the demand for gamosa is high this year.

"We make the traditional Gamosa every year. The demand is high this year compared to the previous year due to elections. We are also benefiting from this," Kalita said.

Moon Bhatta, another woman weaver of Singimari village in Kamrup (Metro) district, said, "We are trying to produce more Gamosa as its demand is growing."

"Now the Rongali Bihu or Bohag Bihu is nearby and we give the Gamosa to guests as a Bihuwan as a gift. We have prepared the hand-woven gamosa, and this is also exported to foreign countries. This year's election will also be held along with Bihu and due to this the demand for the Gamosa is growing," Moon Bhatta said.

Jeuti Oja, another woman weaver, said their income has increased this season.

"This year, Gamosa's demand is high. This is one of the income sources for the women in this area by selling Gamosa during this season. We hope that the income of the women weavers will increase due to the elections," Jeuti Oja said.

Apart from Guwahati or Kamrup (Metro) district, the women weavers of Jorhat district are also busy making Gamosa to meet the surge in demand.

Sudipta Narayan Bharadwaj, Secretary of the Prakriti Foundation of Johat District, said that the Gamosa has gained global recognition, secured a coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag and adorned the attires of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The revitalised interest in gamosas not only signifies a cultural resurgence but also highlights the economic empowerment of indigenous women, who have found self-sufficiency through their craftsmanship. With the demand for these traditional textiles skyrocketing, local artisans are reaping the benefits, offering a ray of hope amidst economic uncertainties," Sudipta Narayan Bharadwaj said. (ANI)

