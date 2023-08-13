New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The World Health Organisation (WHO) will organise the Traditional Medicine Global Summit on August 17 and 18 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar to explore the role of traditional, complementary and integrative medicine in addressing pressing health challenges, a statement said.

Co-hosted by the government of India, the summit will also explore ways to realise the potential of evidence-based knowledge in the use of traditional medicine for people's health and well-being around the world, the statement issued by the WHO said.

WHO director-general and regional directors, G20 health ministers and high-level invitees from countries across the WHO's six regions will participate in the summit.

Scientists, practitioners of traditional medicine, health workers and members of civil society organisations will also take part in it.

The summit will explore ways to scale up scientific advances and realise the potential of evidence-based knowledge in the use of traditional medicine for people's health and well-being around the world, the statement said.

Scientists and other experts will lead technical discussions on research, evidence and learning; policy, data and regulation; innovation and digital health; and biodiversity, equity and indigenous knowledge, it said.

"Traditional medicine can play an important and catalytic role in achieving the goal of universal health coverage and meeting global health-related targets that were off-track even before the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"Bringing traditional medicine into the mainstream of healthcare -- appropriately, effectively, and above all, safely based on the latest scientific evidence -- can help bridge access gaps for millions of people around the world. It would be an important step toward people-centered and holistic approaches to health and well-being."

Heads of state and government at the 2019 UN high-level meeting on universal health coverage acknowledged the need to include evidence-based traditional and complementary medicine services, particularly in primary health care, a cornerstone of health systems, in pursuit of health for all, the statement said.

"Advancing science on traditional medicine should be held to the same rigorous standards as in other fields of health. This may require new thinking on the methodologies to address these more holistic, contextual approaches and provide evidence that is sufficiently conclusive and robust to lead to policy recommendations," said Dr John Reeder, WHO Director of Special Programme for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases and Director of Department of Research for Health.

The summit will explore research and evaluation of traditional medicine, including methodologies that can be used to develop a global research agenda and priorities in traditional medicine, as well as challenges and opportunities based on 25 years of research in traditional medicine.

