Gurugram, Mar 5 (PTI) Two days after nine people were killed in two separate accidents on Golf Course Road here, the police along with NHAI officials and a team of road engineers surveyed the mishap stretch in a bid to make it safer.

In a related development in the wake of the twin accidents, police also increased the deployment of its traffic units, erecting over 13 traffic check-posts on roads for closer monitoring of the traffic and thwart the maladies of drunken and reckless driving.

After closely examining the accident sites, the authorities decided to install CCTV cameras there.

Getting back into action after two years of rather thin traffic amid full or partial Covid lockdowns, police on Friday erected weekend check-posts and intensified its traffic monitoring, an official said.

The police issued 45 challans for violation of traffic rules and impounded seven vehicles for drunken driving, an official said, adding another 26 challans were issued to overspeeding drivers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R S Tomar said the campaign will be continuing in different areas every weekend.

Under the special drive launched this weekend, more than 100 police personnel including one assistant commissioner of police, four inspectors, 26 zonal officers and 60 police personnel of other ranks were deployed at at 13 check posts set up for the weekend, Tomar said.

These policemen were armed with cameras, reflectors, blinkers and breath analysers among various gadgets to curb the malady of drunken driving and over-speeding, he added.

“To curb the drunken driving and crimes, the special drive will be run for three days on weekends,” Tomar said, adding after inspection of the Golf Course Road, it was is decided to install CCTV cameras at the accident site.

