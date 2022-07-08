Noida, Jul 7 (PTI) Traffic movement from Noida Sector 71 towards Parthala roundabout will be diverted from Friday in view of the ongoing construction work of the upcoming Signature Bridge, police here said in an advisory on Thursday.

The Signature Bridge is coming up at the Parthala roundabout, which will facilitate a daily movement of approximately 1.50 lakh commuters between Noida-Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad to FNG Road in Noida.

“The traffic going from Sector 71 to Kisan Chowk via the Parthala roundabout will not be able to turn left before Homes 121 society and go towards its destination. Instead the traffic will turn from the road built behind Homes 121 Society. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience,” the police advisory stated.

Also, due to the prevailing railway corridor construction work on the 130-metre road, there will be a diversion of traffic going from Shivalik Homes Society Chowk to ACE Society tri-way to the 130-metre road, according to the advisory.

On the 130-metre road between the Tilapata roundabout and Sakipur, traffic on both sides will be able to go to its destination through a single road, it added.

