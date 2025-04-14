Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): With the festival of Baisakhi falling on Sunday, the traffic volume in the city of Haridwar has upsurged, said Haridwar SP.

"The traffic pressure is just high. There are many vehicles here. Tourists who come on weekends go to Rishikesh. These vehicles are also of the devotees who come to Haridwar to take a holy dip on Baisakhi."

Gairola further added that police officials have been deployed everywhere, and the situation has not yet escalated to a jam.

"There is not situation of traffic jams," Gairola remarked. "We are taking out the traffic smoothly. Although the traffic has been slowed down for a while, there is no jam situation here. Police are present everywhere."

According to him, traffic police have been operating from different locations, checking on emergency situations and helping to clear the way for ambulances.

Meanwhile, devotees offered prayers and took a holy dip at the spiritual Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar to mark the festival's celebration.

Baisakhi, traditionally celebrated in the northern states commemorating the harvest season, is associated with the establishment of Khalsa Pant.

Earlier on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings on the eve of Baisakhi, Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi, and Puthandu Pirapu, which are being celebrated on April 13, 14 and 15.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkarf Singh Shami also extended his warm wishes on the occasion.

In his message, the CM said that Baisakhi is a festival of enthusiasm, brotherhood, joy and gaiety. He said that this festival, associated with the harvesting of new crop, is a symbol of our rich cultural traditions. It is also symbolic of folk faith and prosperity. (ANI)

