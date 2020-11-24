Lucknow, Nov 23 (PTI) In a bid to prevent boat mishaps, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed that boatmen across the state should be given proper training, officials said.

He also said that block development officers and lekhpals should be given the responsibility of inspecting the boats, a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said.

Also Read | Odisha Assembly Passes Essential Services Act Amendment Bill That Provides for Jailing Govt Employees for Strike.

Adityanath while going through the presentation of 'UP Nav Durghatna Nuinikaran evam Suraksha Neeti-2020' (UP Boat Accident Minimisation and Safety Policy-2020) said the boatmen must be paid on time while the boats should be equipped with life jackets and bank loans be given for installation of engines on old boats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)