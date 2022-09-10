Patna, Sep 10 (PTI) Two coaches of a train, coming from Delhi, got derailed in Bihar on Saturday, though none of the travellers was injured in the mishap, a railway official said.

According to East Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Virendra Kumar, the mishap took place at around 3 PM in West Champaran district.

"Two sleeper class coaches of the Katihar-bound Hamsafar Express jumped the tracks near Harinagar station. The train was moving at a slow speed and the driver applied brakes immediately. Nobody sustained any injury," the CPRO said.

Alternative arrangements were made for the passengers' onward journey, he said.

"Traffic was not affected as trains were plying through other lines of the section," the CPRO added.

