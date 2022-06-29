Guwahati, Jun 29 (PTI) Train services to Assam's Dima Hasao district, which was ravaged by landslides in May, will resume on Thursday, the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

Two special trains will be run from June 30 to July 14 daily to facilitate the movement of passengers, it said on Wednesday. The trains will be run on the Silchar-New Haflong-Silchar and Guwahati-Langting-Guwahati sections. However, the Guwahati-Langting-Guwahati train will not run on Saturdays, a NFR spokesperson said.

Around 85 km of railway track in the Lumding–Badarpur hill section of Lumding division were badly affected due to heavy torrential rains and massive landslides in May, resulting in disruption of train services to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and parts of Assam.

The Silchar–New Haflong Special train will depart from Silchar at 7.20 am to reach New Haflong at 11.30 am. On its way back, it will leave New Haflong at 3.30 pm to reach Silchar at 8.30 pm.

The special train will stop at Badarpur, Sukritipur, Hilara, Bihara, Chandranathpur, Damcherra, Bandarkhal, Ditokcherra, New Harangajao and Jatinga Lumpur stations.

The Guwahati–Langting Special train will depart from Guwahati at 8.15 am to reach Langting at 12.45 pm. On the return journey, it will depart from Langting at 2.05 pm to reach Guwahati at 8 pm.

This train will stop at Jagiroad, Chaparmukh, Hojai, Lanka, Lumding, Manderdisa, Hatikhali and Dibolong stations.

