Tuticorin (TN), July 4 (PTI): A training programme on public relations was held here on Saturday for police Sub- Inspectors in the district in the backdrop of the outrage over the alleged custodial torture that led to the deaths of a father-son duo.

The programme, chaired by Deputy Inspector General of Police Praveen Kumar and other senior district police officials, also heard the grievances of SIs, police said here.

The police personnel were sensitised about the Supreme Court directions governing arrests and handling the accused persons.

They were also taken through the norms on maintaining records in police stations.

The initiative assumes significance in the wake of the deaths of businessmen Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks recently following alleged torture in the Sathankulam police station.

They were arrested on June 19 for alleged violation of prohibitory orders. Bennicks died on June 22 and and Jeyaraj the next day at a hospital.

The deaths due to alleged police brutality led to nation- wide outrage.

While a CBI probe has been ordered by the government, the Madras High Court had directed the CB-CID to handle the case tillsuch time the central agency stepped in.

So far, five police personnel, including an inspector, havebeen arrested in the case.

