Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 13 (ANI): Resumption of training services at the Pre Departure Orientation Training Centres (PDOT) of Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation (RSLDC) is giving fresh hopes of foreign placement for skilled professionals from Rajasthan.

The PDOT centre in Sikar district has recently registered a batch of 37 candidates aspiring for work in the Gulf Cooperation Council (countries). This will be the first batch to undergo training since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic that forced these countries to restrict arrivals of emigrant workers.

"The international job market is once again opening up after the pandemic and this is a welcome development for those looking for work opportunities abroad. The PDOT training is especially important for those requiring emigration checks due to lack of academic qualification. Soon, the services shall resume at all centres," said Niraj K Pawan, Chairman RSLDC.

Emigration Check Required (ECR) is a notation stamped on the passports of people with academic qualifications below the 10th standard. These people need to acquire emigration clearance before travelling to 18 countries including GCC nations.

The provision is meant to protect such people from exploitation and forgery on the pretext of foreign placement. The PDOT training is a major step towards educating the aspiring candidates towards various formalities and rules before they step on the voyage. All the 37 candidates registered at the PDOT centre Sikar are from the mason and helper category and are pursuing work opportunities in GCC countries.

The objective of PDOT is to enhance the soft skills of migrant workers in terms of culture, language, tradition, and local rules and regulations of the destination country, to sensitize them about pathways to safe and legal migration and various government programmes for their welfare and protection.

RSLDC is the apex skill development body of the Rajasthan Government and is designated PDOT partner with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The corporation through its PDOT centres in Jaipur, Sikar, and Nagaur has already benefitted more than 3000 workers before the COVID pandemic disrupted the emigration of workers. Rajasthan has a huge skilled workforce and the hardworking workers from the state are preferred by several employers in Gulf countries, RSLDC while helps in upskilling such workers, it also helps safeguard their interests through registration of recruiting agents and other initiatives. RSLDC is soon taking its training centres online to further facilitate the foreign job aspirations of the state workers. (ANI)

