New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) A judge hearing the 2020 Delhi riots Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case but transferred to another court in May would return to hear the terror case from July 1.

On June 18, the Delhi High Court passed a transfer order asking additional sessions judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai to return to the special court designated to hear February 2020 riots "larger conspiracy" case in Shahdara district.

The Delhi High Court on May 30 transferred several judges and sent Bajpai from Shahdara district to preside a fast track court in Saket district.

On June 2, additional sessions judge Lalit Lumar, who replaced Bajpai, said the prosecution and five accused persons had completed their arguments on charge in the Delhi riots UAPA case.

"A considerable time has already lapsed and therefore, arguments on the point of charge have to be expedited," ASJ Kumar said.

He directed all prosecutors and accused's advocates "to furnish their schedule regarding the time frame and the manner in which they will address the arguments, particularly time/hours to be taken by them".

On June 6, it was pointed out that the proceedings in the present matter would take considerable time as the chargesheet runs into over 17,000 pages.

Following this, the judge agreed to the submissions of the prosecution and the counsel for the accused persons that the arguments on the charge should continue after summer vacations from July 2.

Twenty people, including activists Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and several provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 communal riots that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

