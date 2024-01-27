Mhow, Jan 27 (PTI) Renowned trap shooter Preeti Rajak has become the Indian Army's first woman subedar following an out of turn promotion after her silver medal performance at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou in China, an official said on Saturday.

Rajak joined the Army in the Corps of Military Police in December 2022 on the basis of her performance in Trap Shooting, and she was also the first sportswomen from the shooting discipline to be inducted in the rank of havildar, Mhow-based Army Marksmanship Unit's Subedar Major Rajendra Thapa said in a press release.

Based on her stellar performance in the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou in China in 2022, where Rajak won a silver medal in the Trap Shooting Team Event, she was awarded an out of turn promotion to the rank of subedar, Thapa said.

"Rajak is now the first woman subedar of the Indian Army," Thapa said, adding that the AMU imparts training to Army personnel and prepares them for shooting competitions.

Apart from Rajak, among those who have trained at the AMU are Olympic medallists Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (now a Rajasthan BJP MLA) and Subedar Major Vijay Kumar, the official said.

Subedar Rajak is currently ranked 6th in India (in Trap Shooting event among women) and is preparing for the Paris Olympic Games 2024, the AMU release said.

