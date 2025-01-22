New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): A Tri-Services tableau will participate in the Republic Day Parade 2025, showcasing the spirit of jointness and integration among the Armed Forces, according to an official statement. The theme for the tableau is 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat.'.

Displaying the spirit of jointness and integration, the tri-services tableau will roll down Kartavya Path for the first time during the 76th Republic Day Parade.

The tableau will showcase the conceptual outlook for jointness and integration in the Armed Forces, ensuring national security and operational excellence.

The tableau would depict a Joint Operations Room facilitating networking and communication among the three services. It would display a battlefield scenario demonstrating a synchronised operation on land, water, and air with the indigenous Arjun Main Battle Tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter, destroyer INS Visakhapatnam & a Remotely Piloted Aircraft, reflecting the tri-services synergy in multi-domain operations.

These platforms exemplify the vision to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence. 2025 has been declared as the "Year of Reforms in the Ministry of Defence, said an official statement.

Jointness and integration are at the core of the mandate allocated to the Department of Military Affairs. These are identified as the key building blocks towards maximising the combat potential of the Armed Forces in both contemporary and future conflicts.

An official statement highlighted that headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, has taken focused actions towards tri-services synergy to steer the reforms in the right direction.

This evolution towards jointness and integration, driven by the synergy between the three services, will significantly enhance the country's military capabilities by fostering a culture of shared responsibility and unified action in safeguarding national interests.

Republic Day Parade 2025 will be a unique blend of India's cultural diversity and military prowess, with special focus on 75 years of enactment of the constitution and Jan Bhagidari.

President of the Republic of Indonesia Mr Prabowo Subianto will be the Chief Guest at the parade. Briefing media in New Delhi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that a 160-member marching contingent and 190-member band contingent from Indonesia will take part in the Parade at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2025 along with the contingents of Indian Armed Forces. (ANI)

