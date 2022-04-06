Palakkad (Kerala), Apr 6 (PTI) A teenaged tribal boy was trampled to death by a wild elephant in a forest in Palakkad district of Kerala on Wednesday, police said.

Also Read | Inefficient Policies of Narendra Modi Government Responsible for Fuel Price Rise, Says Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao.

The deceased was identified as Sanju (15), a class-VIII student, the police said. The incident took place while he and his relatives were returning home after collecting honey, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)