Hyderabad, Nov 11 (PTI): A 23-year-old tribal man on Thursday alleged that he was beaten up by the police in Suryapet district of Telangana for a crime he said he did not commit. Condemning the alleged assault in custody, the man, his family and some residents of a village in Athmakur (S) mandal staged a protest in front of the police station.

Suryapet District Superintendent of Police S Rajendra Prasad said he has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The man told TV channels too that he was taken to the station on Wednesday in connection with theft of farm equipment and alleged that three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, beat him up while in custody.

The SP said as part of investigation into the theft, the police identified the tribal man by call detail records (CDRs) and deposition of other people. So, he was called to the station for inquiry and let off after being asked to appear before the police today.

Today, the man his family and others held the protest, he said.

The SP told PTI over phone that he has ordered an inquiry by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank official to inquire into the incident and submit a report so that further action could be initiated.

Meanwhile, the tribal man was taken to a hospital and later discharged, the senior police official added.

