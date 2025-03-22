Ranchi, Mar 22 (PTI) Activists of various tribal outfits hit the streets on Saturday morning to enforce an 18-hour bandh in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi to protest against the construction of a flyover near the Sarna Sthal, a sacred tribal religious site.

The protestors were seen burning tyres and blocking roads, mainly on the outskirts of Ranchi.

The Ranchi-Lohardaga road was blocked near Titla Chowk in Ranchi, while agitators gathered at the city's Kanke Chowk and other areas to impose the bandh.

Compared to other days, the number of vehicles on the roads in Ranchi was less during the morning hours.

The protestors are demanding the removal of a ramp being built in Siram Toli, claiming that it obstructs access to the religious site and could disturb its sanctity due to frequent traffic movements.

Several tribal organisations took out a torchlight procession on Friday evening, seeking people's support for the bandh.

The protestors alleged that the government ignored their concerns.

They said when thousands of tribals gather at Siram Toli Sarna Sthal during Sarhul, the most significant tribal festival, the flyover ramp would disrupt access to the site.

In view of the bandh call, the Ranchi police have made elaborate security arrangements.

The administration has urged the organisations to hold the protest peacefully without causing trouble to anyone.

The district administration has issued strict instructions, stating that anyone in support of the bandh or chakka jam should not cause any disruption or obstruction to the traffic, dignitaries, students, members of educational institutions, or the general public, the Ranchi administration said in a statement.

The construction of a 2.34-km-long elevated road, which includes a 132-metre section over a railway line, is aimed at easing traffic movement by connecting Siram Toli to Mecon.

The Rs 340-crore project was launched in August 2022, an official said.

