Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) Various organisations are observing a Jharkhand bandh on Wednesday to protest against the construction of a ramp, part of a flyover, near Sarna Sthal, a sacred tribal religious site in Ranchi, police said.

Protesters blocked the Ranchi-Daltonganj Road near Biju Para this morning and staged a demonstration as part of the bandh.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across Jharkhand, especially in the capital Ranchi, police said.

Several organisations took out a torchlight procession here on Tuesday evening, demanding the immediate dismantling of the newly constructed ramp in Siram Toli, claiming that the structure obstructs access to their religious site and could impact its sanctity due to traffic movements.

Their other demands include the protection of religious sites of the ST community in the state, implementation of the PESA Act and removal of encroachment on tribal land.

The construction of the 2.34-km-long elevated road, which includes a 132-metre stretch over a railway line, will connect Siram Toli to Mecon and is aimed at easing traffic movement in the area.

Tribal men and women gathered at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here and took out the procession on June 3, alleging that the government was ignoring their concerns and sentiments.

They argued that the ramp would disrupt access to the site when thousands gather during religious festivals like Sarhul.

The administration has urged protestors not to disrupt normal traffic.

The Rs 340-crore elevated road project was launched in August 2022.

Earlier on March 22, an 18-hour Ranchi bandh was called, impacting normal life in the capital.

During the bandh in March, agitators entered into scuffles with the police in various parts of the city, including in Hinoo and Argora areas, while roads in Harmu, Kanke, Hinoo, Kokar-Lalpur, Kantatoli and other localities were blocked by them with makeshift bamboo barricades.

The Ranchi-Lohardaga Road was also blocked near Titla Chowk in Ranchi, and the public transportation was severely affected, with city buses and motorised and battery-operated auto-rickshaws not plying on the roads.

Mobile app-based taxi services were also scarce, leaving passengers in a lurch.

Travellers had also faced inconvenience, as limited transport options made it difficult for them to reach railway stations or the airport here.

