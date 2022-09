Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 19 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Monday upheld the order of the Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Mannarkad cancelling the bail granted to 11 accused in the Madhu lynching case. However, the court set aside the order cancelling the bail of the 11th accused in the case.

There are 16 accused in the case. Out of this, the bail granted to 12 accused stands cancelled by the trial court.

Also Read | Haryana Aims To Procure 41,850 Metric Tonnes Moong From October.

"All appeals dismissed except that of Accused number 11," said Justice Kauser Edappagath.

The trial court has cancelled the bail granted by the Kerala High Court on August 20 for allegedly influencing the witnesses. The accused had obtained bail in the case in 2018.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Congress Authorises Sonia Gandhi to Select Party’s Next National President.

Madhu, the tribal youth was allegedly beaten to death by a mob at Attappady in Palakkad district on February 22, 2018. He was reportedly tied up and beaten by a mob, who caught him from a nearby forest, accusing him of serial thefts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)