Mangaluru, May 22 (PTI) The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Wednesday paid tributes to the victims of the Air India Express plane crash that occurred near Mangaluru 15 years ago, killing 158 people.

A remembrance event was held at the crash memorial site in Tannirbhavi.

Officials including Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Anand K, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Ravichandra Nayak, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sreekanth K, and Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Arun Kumar offered floral tributes and observed a minute's silence.

The Air India Express flight IX 812, operating from Dubai to Mangaluru, crashed on May 22, 2010, after overshooting the runway during landing. The Boeing 737-800 aircraft veered off the table-top runway at Mangaluru International Airport, hit an instrument landing system structure, and burst into flames.

Only eight of the 166 passengers and crew members on board survived.

Twelve of the victims could not be identified. A mass funeral was held for them at Tannirbhavi, where the memorial now stands.

The crash remains one of India's worst aviation disasters in recent history.

