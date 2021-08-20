Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 20 (ANI): A Trichy based start-up company has developed a camera car -- a life-size replica of a vintage camera.

Tamizh Inian, Founder and CEO of Frigate, made the camera car for the Vintage camera museum in Singapore on special order.

"It was designed and fabricated in Trichy using the local workforce. It is based on quite an unusual style of bellows camera, with two lenses rather than one. It can be used in roadshows to promote the camera museum. It's first of its kind," claimed Tamizh Inian.

He further said, "The Vintage camera museum gave us the order and wanted something unique as they already have many products related to the camera. They initially gave us the idea of preparing a box-like container, which may have a camera inside it and it could be deployed outside the museum to record roadshows or some other things."

"We then got an idea to prepare a movable vehicle, which can be used as a box and can be driven on roads too as a camera vehicle. The museum will have this type of movable camera vehicle for the first time," Inian added. (ANI)

