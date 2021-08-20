Moradabad, August 20: Female relatives of a man, who was detained in connection with a clash between two groups, allegedly stormed into a police outpost, a sub-inspector and a constable and fled with the detainee. The incident, a video of which went viral, took place in Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Later, cops arrested the man, identified as Monu, while the women who took him away from the police outpost are absconding. Murder Accused Arrested by Moradabad Police After 16 Years, Was Living in Bihar's Rohingya Colony With 2 Wives.

A violent clash took place between two groups in Miyan Colony on Wednesday after which police took Monu and some other persons to Jayantipur police outpost for questioning, Times of India reported. While others were let go following initial questioning, cops detained Monu. Soon after, four female relatives of Monu, including two of his sisters, arrived at the outpost and demanded his release. Moradabad Girl, Alleged to Have Been Held Hostage, Says She is Married to 'Abductor'.

The women started to forcefully drag Monu along with them while threatening the cops on duty of dire consequences if they came near, TOI added. When sub-inspector Pravin Singh and a constable intervened, they were allegedly thrashed by the women who then fled with Monu. After the incident, police managed to find Monu and arrested him.

Monu and his relatives have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). "Raids are being conducted at several places to apprehend the women who misbehaved with police officers," an officer was quoted as saying.

