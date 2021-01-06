Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 6 (ANI): Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking disqualification of Sunil Kumar Mondal, party MP from Bardhaman Purba, who had joined the BJP last month.

In his letter, Trinamool Congress MP sought disqualification of Mondal "in accordance with Article 102 (2) of the Constitution of India read with the Tenth Schedule".

He said Mondal "had voluntarily given up membership of the AITC and had joined the BJP" in a rally, which was addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The letter said that though no resignation has been received by the AITC, the conduct of the member participating in the rally was "prejudicial and harmful to the interests of the AITC".

The letter alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party was making repeated attempts over the last few days to induce members of Trinamool Congress through "undue influence and other illegal means" in view of assembly polls in the state this year.

The letter said it is evident that Mondal has given up membership of AITC. (ANI)

