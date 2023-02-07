New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly duping over 50 people on the pretext of providing discounted airline tickets, police said on Tuesday.

Rohit Kumar Matta (35), Sunil Kumar (37) and Parveen Tiwari (35) posed as travel agents and duped the victims on the pretext of offering airline tickets at 25-50 per cent discount, they said.

The matter came to light after one victim lodged a complaint after he was allegedly defrauded of Rs 62,750.

The accused were found to be based in Chandigarh's Zirakpur. A police team sent to Zirakpur raided the house where the trio was hiding and arrested them, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Garg said.

The accused revealed that they had registered with Google and Just Dial as a travel agency under the 'Sidhi Vinayak' name.

Whenever anyone Googled or called Just Dial to book airline tickets, they got their details and contacted them with the offer of huge discounts on the tickets, Garg said.

"Once the victim fell into their trap, the trio booked the ticket and sent them the details. After the victim made the payment, the trio cancelled the tickets and pocketed the refund amount," he added.

The police have recovered mobile phones, debit cards, Aadhaar cards and PAN of the accused.

