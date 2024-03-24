Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 24 (ANI): Assam Rifles felicitated ex-servicemen and 'Veer Naris' of Tripura on the momentous occasion of its 189th Raising Day.

A total of 56 ex-servicemen and 6 'veer naris' attended the event held at the Agartala Garrison on Saturday, March 23.

The event aimed to foster camaraderie and instil pride among the veterans while addressing their grievances. During the meeting, various issues faced by the ex-servicemen and 'veer naris' were noted and their concerns were heard attentively, as per an official release.

Furthermore, the veterans and their families were briefed about various government welfare schemes. Lunch was organised for all attendees, enhancing the sense of camaraderie and gratitude, it added.

The event also included the felicitation of the 'veer naris' of two deceased soldiers from 107 INF BN (TA) 11 GR who made the ultimate sacrifice during landslides in Manipur.

The ex-servicemen and 'veer naris' expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards the Assam Rifles authorities for their unwavering support and care, the release added. (ANI)

