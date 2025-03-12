Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 12 (ANI): The Department of Social Welfare and Social Education on Tuesday organised a special program to unveil a comprehensive booklet detailing various beneficiary schemes available to the public. The recent booklet event was organised at the Pragna Bhawan Agartala, Tripura.

The booklet has been designed to assist different administrative bodies, including the Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti, and other relevant departments, in effectively communicating the benefits of these schemes to the people. It provides a structured overview of the welfare initiatives aimed at social and economic development.

Speaking at the event in Tripura, Minister of Social Welfare and Social Education Tinku Roy said, "This program has been organised by Social Welfare and Social Education. We have created a booklet that compiles all the beneficiary schemes available for the people. This booklet has been prepared for various departments, including the Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti, and other relevant divisions, so they can effectively communicate the details of these schemes. Today's program has been organised to present and discuss these initiatives."

Speaking at the event, he highlighted the importance of spreading awareness about these schemes to ensure maximum outreach and accessibility. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between government welfare programs and the beneficiaries who need them the most.

The program witnessed participation from various stakeholders, including government officials, social workers, and community representatives.

Recently, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the state government has given "special importance to strengthening the Panchayat system" and is working to ensure the sustainable development of every Panchayat in the coming days.

"The present government is working with the aim of successfully taking every Panchayat in the state forward in the coming days. The government is committed to strengthening the infrastructure of the Panchayati Raj system, as well as advancing good governance and development," said the Chief Minister on March 8. (ANI)

