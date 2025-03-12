Mumnai, March 12: The Indian stock market will witness buying and selling of stocks by investors and traders as soon as the stock market opens for business today, March 12. As stock market enthusiasts prepare to buy and sell stocks today, we take a look at some of the shares that are likely to remain in the spotlight on Wednesday's trading session. Today, March 12, a total of nine stocks are expected to be in focus and these shares are Bharti Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL), Godrej Agrovet (NSE: GODREJAGRO), RVNL (NSE: RVNL) and Kaynes Technology (NSE: Kaynes).

Additionally, shares of Infosys (NSE: INFY), Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (NSE: TMB), Canara Bank (NSE: CANBK), Poly Medicure (NSE: POLYMED) and Nykaa (NSE: Nykaa) are also likely to be among the list of stocks to watch out for. Among the nine stocks mentioned above, Bharti Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL) and Kaynes Technology (NSE: Kaynes) ended their day in red whereas Godrej Agrovet (NSE: GODREJAGRO) and RVNL (NSE: RVNL) closed the trading day in red. Stock Market Today: Sensex Ends Flat, Nifty Gains Amid Weak Global Cues.

Similarly, shares of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (NSE: TMB), Nykaa (NSE: Nykaa) and Canara Bank (NSE: CANBK) closed Tuesday's trading session on a positive note. On the other hand, stocks of Infosys (NSE: INFY) and Poly Medicure (NSE: POLYMED) ended the trading day in red at the close of the stock market. At the end of the trading day on Tuesday, the Indian stock markets remained volatile but managed to recover from early losses. US Stock Market Crash: Apple, Meta, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon Lose Billions on Monday Amid Massive Tech Stock Sell-Offs, Nasdaq Falls 4%, S&P 500 Drops Over 2.7%.

Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty both showed resilience despite weak global cues and concerns over a potential recession in the United States. The Sensex, which began with a sharp fall of 371 points, reached an intra-day high of 74,187 following steady buying interest. In the end, Sensex closed nearly flat, down 13 points at 74,102. Similarly, Nifty, which traded in a broad range of over 200 points and moved from a low of 22,315 to a high of 22,522, settled 38 points higher at 22,498 during an intra-day trading session.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).