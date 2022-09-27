Agartala, Sep 27 (PTI) Coming down heavily on the previous Left Front government, Tripura Chief Minister Maink Saha on Tuesday said the BJP led government is trying to help the 10,323 retrenched teachers within the constitutional provision.

As many as 10,323 teachers were terminated in 2017 after the Supreme Court upheld the judgment of the High Court of Tripura following separate writ petitions.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Muslim Man Stabs His Former Hindu Wife to Death for Not Wearing 'Burqa' in Tilak Nagar, Arrested.

"The previous government has forced the unemployed youths to walk on the roads for 15 long years and then appointed 10,323 teachers violating the law. We did not do injustice to them. They have lost their jobs following the court's order but still the present government is trying to help them", Saha said during a programme in North Tripura's Kadamtala.

Terming the retrenched of 10,323 teachers as a burning issue, Saha also took a potshot at the opposition CPI(M) saying those who had spoiled the future of the teachers are now fomenting them to resort to agitation for jobs.

Also Read | YouTuber Tuhin Mondal Arrested for Creating Memes Over West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Jhalmuri' Comment.

"Since they are ours, the present government is ready to help the 10,323 terminated teachers within the constitutional provision", he said.

Saha said the government is focusing on creating job opportunities for the youths as jobs in the government sector is not the salutation to unemployment. "It has become a global problem. That's why the government is driving the youths for self employment", he said.

Asserting that the present government is committed to fulfil the basic needs of the people, the chief minister said it was not possible to match the 25-year's Communist government's performance with the BJP led government. "But the BJP government is well ahead in terms of performance if the people compared it with the Left government", he said.

Branding the opposition as migratory birds, Saha claimed the BJP works for the people round the year. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews our works at the Niti Aayog meeting on a regular basis. Similarly, we also review works of our officials on flagship and other welfare schemes to deliver the best", he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)