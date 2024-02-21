Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 21 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha flagged off awareness creating vehicles while attending a programme on National Road Safety Month, at Swami Vivekananda Stadium, Agartala under Sarak Suraksha and Jeevan Raksha mission on Tuesday.

The mission aims to increase safety and awareness among public following surge in road accidents in state and in national data.

Speaking at the event, Tripura CM said that, different initiatives have been taken by Tripura Police at various levels to create traffic safety awareness. safe driving and helmets for pillion riding is must.

Free Helmet distribution by traffic police to passers-by will make people aware towards road safety.

Further Sushaant Chaudhury, Tripura Transport Minister said Sushanta Chowdhury said, "Road Safety Month is celebrated all over the country and here in Tripura too, we organised a program on road safety in every district...It is a serious issue. Every year it is seen that 200 to 250 people die in road accidents. The number of road accidents has increased, so it is a serious issue."

"The CM is also quite concerned about this and we are considering how to reduce it and how to spread awareness among people in schools, colleges and universities... We will take it seriously so that the number of road accidents can be reduced," added Chaudhury.

Tripura government especially the traffic police and transport department have collectively decided to make or create awareness among the youths by conducting some awareness campaigns in schools and colleges.

In most of road accident cases, It is seen that because of not wearing a helmet properly the degree of injuries gets serious.

Now from the government department, we will be strictly monitoring to use of seat belts for drivers as well as for the person who will be sitting in the front like other states we get to see we have to create reformation in almost all the sectors related to transportation, driving, and road safety. (ANI)

