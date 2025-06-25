Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 25 (ANI): In the 46th session of Mukhyamantri Samipeshu, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha once again connected directly with the people, addressing a range of grievances and extending on-the-spot support to the needy.

Residents from various parts of the state gathered at the Chief Minister's official residence today to seek assistance on issues related to health, education, land, and livelihood.

Among the most notable appeals was from Priyam Chowdhury, a student from Shantirpara, who not only secured brilliant marks in the Higher Secondary Examination but also qualified in both JEE Main and JEE Advanced, earning a seat at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

However, his family faced serious financial constraints in supporting his further education. Upon hearing this, the Chief Minister immediately directed his Secretary, Dr. P.K. Chakraborty, to take necessary steps to ensure Priyam's academic journey continued uninterrupted.

In another moving appeal, Chandana Debnath from Champaknagar, Jirania, sought financial help for the heart treatment of her daughter, who was diagnosed with two holes in her heart.

While one surgery had been conducted under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), the second procedure was stalled due to a lack of funds. Taking swift action, Chief Minister Saha instructed officials to make all necessary arrangements through RBSK for the remaining treatment.

Subrata Mahajan from Jolaibari, suffering from kidney failure and in urgent need of a transplant, also received a prompt response.

The Chief Minister spoke directly with the Medical Superintendent of GB Pant Hospital and assured all necessary support for his treatment.

Other individuals who received attention included Silpi Majumdar (Sen), an artist from Belonia, who sought treatment for her husband.

Citizens such as Somen Saha of Agartala and Manidipa Chowdhury of Town Pratapgarh also presented their problems, receiving immediate assurance from the Chief Minister for redressal.

Senior officials present at the program included Chief Minister's Secretary Dr. P.K. Chakraborty, Health and Family Welfare Secretary Kiran Gitte, Social Welfare and Social Education Department Additional Director L. Hrangkhawl, Director of Health Dr. Tapan Majumdar, Medical Superintendents of GBP Hospital, IGM Hospital, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Hospital -- Dr. Shankar Chakraborty, Dr. Debashree Debbarma, and Dr. S. Debbarma respectively -- along with officials from Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana. (ANI)

