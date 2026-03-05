PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 5: BharathCloud, a Hyderabad-based sovereign AI cloud provider, has partnered with Ankura Hospital to strengthen the city's healthcare and emergency services with cloud infrastructure. The collaboration aims to eliminate digital downtime from high-stakes environments, ensuring seamless clinical workflows and real-time emergency response even during peak loads or network disruptions, where even a brief outage can directly impact patient care outcomes.

As healthcare providers across India accelerate AI adoption, the need for a dependable, sovereign cloud backbone has grown significantly. BharathCloud's indigenous AI-ready cloud platform provides a secure, customizable, and resilient cloud foundation that empowers healthcare institutions to innovate confidently while ensuring uninterrupted emergency response capabilities.

Highlighting the sensitivity of these systems, Padma Reddy Sama, Co-founder of BharathCloud, noted, "Hospitals and emergency services operate in time-sensitive environments where system availability is non-negotiable. Our focus is on delivering secure, AI-enabled cloud infrastructure with built-in resilience and digital continuity, ensuring essential services remain operational without interruption."

Kishore Kumar, Chief Technical Architect, Founding Member, BharathCloud Shared, "The true value of a resilient cloud backbone lies in its ability to support emergency teams, working silently in the background so critical services can function without any downtime. Ensuring this level of continuity is becoming essential as the city's healthcare ecosystem expands and the demand for real-time coordination increases."

Sai Prasad, Head of IT Services, Ankura Hospitals, said, "BharathCloud's resilient and dependable digital infrastructure enables uninterrupted access to our critical clinical and emergency systems, even during peak loads. This reliability strengthens our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality patient care while enhancing overall patient experience."

As Hyderabad advances its position as a combined healthcare and technology powerhouse, the resilience of its emergency networks and hospitals will depend heavily on stable, scalable, and secure cloud platforms. The backbone of digital infrastructure is now playing a frontline role in protecting lives and supporting the city's wider healthcare mission.

About BharathCloud :

BharathCloud is a Hyderabad-based sovereign AI cloud services provider delivering secure, scalable, and AI-driven solutions to businesses and startups globally. BharathCloud offers end-to-end cloud and digital transformation solutions, including IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, AI/ML, HPC, and innovative platforms offering AI-powered smart storage and Bharat Big Bucket(B3), KaaS (Kubernetes-as-a-Service). Its enterprise-grade infrastructure ensures high performance, multi-location backups, disaster recovery, and compliance with global standards such as ISO 27001, TPN, and HIPAA.

