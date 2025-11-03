Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 3 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday stated that the field of cultural practice in the state needs to be further developed.

He also announced that a grant of Rs. 50.25 lakh will be provided to the Old Agartala Block for the development of the infrastructure of the 'Sanskriti Haat', a release from CMO said.

CM Saha said this while attending a program organised to celebrate 100 weeks of the 'Sanskriti Haat' at Sen Para, Nandannagar, Agartala on Sunday. Speaking at the event, he said that the 'Sanskriti Haat' was officially launched at this place on December 10, 2023.

"I was also fortunate to be here then. I am very happy to be present again at the hundredth Haat. Ignoring all obstacles, the organisers have been conducting this weekly Haat regularly for the last 99 weeks. It has not been closed even for a single week," said CM Saha.

He added that culture lovers have greatly benefited from this series of activities. "Now, people from Tripura, Bangladesh, and West Bengal know about this Sanskriti Haat. It has become a very popular event. People gather from different places to witness it. A positive response has already been observed."

The Chief Minister also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the creation of lakhpati didis. "For that purpose, 1 lakh 8 thousand lakhpati didis have already been created in our Tripura. Approximately 485,000 women have joined self-help groups. This serves as an alternative source of income. We can see that this cultural market is not just about entertainment, but also about self-reliance, as stated in a release.

Approximately 40 to 50 families have improved their livelihoods by joining self-help groups, producing their own products, and selling food items. Along with this, the local society is also benefiting financially. This is improving the socio-economic condition," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that none of us can survive without culture. "Culture is one of the elements that connect the past, present, and future. Culture is our ornament. Tripura's rich culture makes us proud. Our state has 19 ethnic groups. In addition, there are Manipuris, minorities, and Bengalis. Overall, there is an atmosphere of mixed culture in the state. There is unity in diversity in our Tripura," he added. (ANI)

